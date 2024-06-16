Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $12.36 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,177 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,557 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 437.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $851,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.55. 1,330,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,759. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.48 and its 200 day moving average is $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.13.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

