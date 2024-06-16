Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 12,750 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $24,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.16.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

MU stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,028,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,898,166. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $144.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.49 and its 200-day moving average is $101.59.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 372,446 shares of company stock valued at $44,478,193. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.