Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Tower were worth $24,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $197.03. 1,933,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.16 and a 200-day moving average of $196.08. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The firm has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

