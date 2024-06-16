Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,951 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.24% of Universal Health Services worth $25,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.2 %

UHS traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.85. The stock had a trading volume of 590,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,665. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $190.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.54.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

