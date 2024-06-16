Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 10,500 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.05% of CRH worth $25,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $2.66 on Friday, hitting $76.55. 7,896,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,222,046. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average of $76.35. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.16 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

