Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 896.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217,716 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.10% of Discover Financial Services worth $27,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.00. 1,384,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $131.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

