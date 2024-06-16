United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $117.33

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$117.33 and traded as high as C$119.00. United Co.s shares last traded at C$118.70, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

United Co.s Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$117.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.61.

United Co.s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from United Co.s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.91%.

United Co.s Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

