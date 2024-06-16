Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,410 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.17% of Jabil worth $28,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth $235,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 28.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 15.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Jabil by 87.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after buying an additional 86,285 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,972. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.99 and a 1-year high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

