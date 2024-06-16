Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. During the last week, Saitama has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Saitama coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Saitama has a total market cap of $45.67 million and $399,510.81 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,606.40 or 1.00022329 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012881 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00091056 BTC.

Saitama Coin Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,943,685,061 coins and its circulating supply is 42,359,922,790 coins. The official website for Saitama is saitachain.com. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin. The official message board for Saitama is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,943,685,061.36412 with 42,359,922,789.95658 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00106365 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $313,379.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.