Magic Internet Money (MIM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $103.00 Million

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001490 BTC on exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $103.00 million and $42,652.69 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Internet Money (MIM) is a stablecoin soft-pegged to the US dollar, created by Daniele Sestagalli in 2021. It is minted by the Abracadabra.money protocol and backed by interest-bearing tokens. MIM can be borrowed against collateral on the Abracadabra platform and allows fast and secure cross-chain transfers through Beaming. Its value is maintained through arbitrage, keeping it close to 1 USD. MIM serves as a stable digital currency for various financial activities on the blockchain.”

