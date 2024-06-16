dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $15.29 million and approximately $2,203.52 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00017162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.12 or 0.00118813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008818 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,499,194 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99417988 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $1,319.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.