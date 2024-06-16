Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 189,060 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 189,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,484,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NEE opened at $73.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

