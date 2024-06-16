Dodge & Cox Sells 215 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 585,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $169.21 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $129.18 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.43 and its 200 day moving average is $175.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

