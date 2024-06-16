Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,018 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $172,887,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after buying an additional 404,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $169.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $129.18 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.