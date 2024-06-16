Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 653.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.9% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $163.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.