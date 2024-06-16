Beacon Financial Group Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $177.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.44 and its 200 day moving average is $202.58. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

