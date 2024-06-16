912 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 912 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $178.01 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.33. The firm has a market cap of $567.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

