Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $400.87

Shares of Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 400.87 ($5.10) and traded as low as GBX 363 ($4.62). Midwich Group shares last traded at GBX 380 ($4.84), with a volume of 83,712 shares traded.

Midwich Group Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 400.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 397.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of £389.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,407.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Midwich Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. Midwich Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,296.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Midwich Group

In other news, insider Stephen Lamb sold 115,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 413 ($5.26), for a total transaction of £477,200.85 ($607,666.94). 22.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes audio visual (AV) solutions to trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company distributes various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications products.

