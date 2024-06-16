Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $329.66

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 329.66 ($4.20) and traded as low as GBX 299.50 ($3.81). Hollywood Bowl Group shares last traded at GBX 304.50 ($3.88), with a volume of 501,369 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOWL shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.22) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Hollywood Bowl Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 329.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 313.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27. The stock has a market cap of £522.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,522.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 3.98 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Hollywood Bowl Group

In related news, insider Ivan Schofield sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.06), for a total value of £63,800 ($81,242.84). Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

(Get Free Report)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.