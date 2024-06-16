OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.01

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.01 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.20). OptiBiotix Health shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20), with a volume of 169,033 shares traded.

OptiBiotix Health Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The company has a market capitalization of £16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 1.59.

About OptiBiotix Health

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the discovery and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

