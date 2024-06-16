Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.43

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.43 and traded as low as C$36.55. Canadian General Investments shares last traded at C$36.70, with a volume of 10,691 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian General Investments from C$170.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$765.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Canadian General Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

