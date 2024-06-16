Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.61

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and traded as low as $5.91. Everspin Technologies shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 98,263 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRAM. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Everspin Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $129.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $136,823.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,163.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $100,759.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,452 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $136,823.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,163.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,139 shares of company stock valued at $265,023 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

