Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $34.52 Million Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $34,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 29.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 98,786 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,868,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 298.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 176,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.1 %

Equinor ASA stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $25.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

About Equinor ASA

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.