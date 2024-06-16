Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $238,000 Investment in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CTRE stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.06.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

