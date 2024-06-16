Center Lake Capital Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Center Lake Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises about 6.4% of Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TransDigm Group Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of TDG opened at $1,294.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,284.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1,161.62. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.19.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TransDigm Group
Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group
In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and have sold 100,833 shares worth $131,249,183. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TransDigm Group
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.