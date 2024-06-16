Center Lake Capital Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Center Lake Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises about 6.4% of Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,294.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,284.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1,161.62. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.19.

In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and have sold 100,833 shares worth $131,249,183. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

