TKG Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EFA opened at $77.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.20.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

