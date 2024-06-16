TKG Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TKG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $266.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $268.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

