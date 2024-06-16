Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 137.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.41.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $504.16 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.42 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $480.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.50, for a total transaction of $285,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,614,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.37, for a total value of $15,506,208.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.50, for a total value of $285,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,614,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,528 shares of company stock valued at $215,768,262 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

