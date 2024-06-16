AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $168.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.56 and a 200-day moving average of $165.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

