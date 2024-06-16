Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Sun Life Financial Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Sun Life Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 4.4% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $72,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $479.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $445.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.19. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $479.26.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

