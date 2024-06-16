Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,023 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.29.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

