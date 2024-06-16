HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.39

HomeFed Co. (OTCMKTS:HOFD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and traded as low as $37.97. HomeFed shares last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 53,600 shares traded.

HomeFed Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39.

HomeFed Company Profile

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties.

