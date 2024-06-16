ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.81

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.81 and traded as low as C$1.71. ECN Capital shares last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 347,862 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.29.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$489.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.43 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.97%. As a group, analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.1708738 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.

Insider Activity at ECN Capital

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,400.00. In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,887.50. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,400.00. Insiders bought 425,100 shares of company stock valued at $767,907 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

See Also

