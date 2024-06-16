Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust (LON:EGL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $179.06

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.06 ($2.28) and traded as low as GBX 176.73 ($2.25). Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.26), with a volume of 288,470 shares trading hands.
Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 179.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 168.36. The stock has a market cap of £196.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -986.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,444.44%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.