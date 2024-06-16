Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust (LON:EGL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $179.06

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.06 ($2.28) and traded as low as GBX 176.73 ($2.25). Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.26), with a volume of 288,470 shares trading hands.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 179.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 168.36. The stock has a market cap of £196.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -986.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,444.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Joanna Santinon purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £31,600 ($40,239.40). In related news, insider David Simpson sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.33), for a total value of £2,499.78 ($3,183.22). Also, insider Joanna Santinon acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £31,600 ($40,239.40). Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

