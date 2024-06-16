Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.73

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and traded as low as $21.03. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 120,055 shares.
Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Down 3.3 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.
