Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as low as C$0.22. Golconda Gold shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

Golconda Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$15.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Golconda Gold (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.97 million during the quarter. Golconda Gold had a negative net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. Research analysts expect that Golconda Gold Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.

