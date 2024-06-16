genedrive (LON:GDR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.43

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.43 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.61 ($0.02). genedrive shares last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02), with a volume of 11,395,153 shares traded.

genedrive Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 million, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

About genedrive

(Get Free Report)

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for genedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for genedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.