PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.49

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and traded as low as $7.47. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 61,524 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
