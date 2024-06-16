PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.49

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and traded as low as $7.47. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 61,524 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 483.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 178,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 147,846 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

