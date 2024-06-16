Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.53

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and traded as low as $14.65. Commerzbank shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 9,240 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRZBY

Commerzbank Stock Down 5.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerzbank AG will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.2575 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerzbank’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Commerzbank’s payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

About Commerzbank

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.