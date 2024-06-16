ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.85

Shares of ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and traded as low as $14.60. ENB Financial shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 1,749 shares.

ENB Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64.

ENB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. ENB Financial’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

ENB Financial Company Profile

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

