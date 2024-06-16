Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $32.84 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $32,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

MMC opened at $208.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.18 and a 52 week high of $211.53. The stock has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

