Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $31,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,510,156 shares of company stock valued at $780,049,693. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $134.98 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

