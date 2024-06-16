Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 6,943 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Progressive were worth $30,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Invesco LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $3,090,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,788,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $203.92 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.34. The firm has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.69.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

