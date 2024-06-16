easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.39

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and traded as low as $5.67. easyJet shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 2,042 shares changing hands.

easyJet Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

