Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Short Interest Update

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 42,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Southern States Bancshares by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 732,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 166,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern States Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,099,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern States Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Southern States Bancshares Price Performance

SSBK stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Southern States Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.22.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

