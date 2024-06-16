SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Short Interest Update

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 499,600 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 611,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,117,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPSC opened at $184.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.62 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $151.96 and a one year high of $218.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.34.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

