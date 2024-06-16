Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Short Interest Update

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Synaptogenix Stock Performance

Synaptogenix stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. Synaptogenix has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also evaluates therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

