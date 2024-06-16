Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Short Interest Update

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,400 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 532,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other Plexus news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $113,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,718,529.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,730 shares of company stock worth $3,559,444 in the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,374,000 after buying an additional 74,988 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Plexus by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,667,000 after buying an additional 44,398 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Plexus by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 991,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,040,000 after buying an additional 36,913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in Plexus by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 954,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,248,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Plexus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 402,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,510,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.57. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $87.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

