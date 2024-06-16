Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $70,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,359.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNTY opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 15.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

