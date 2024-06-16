PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PSI Software Price Performance

Shares of PSSWF stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. PSI Software has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10.

Get PSI Software alerts:

About PSI Software

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PSI Software SE develops and sells software systems and products for the energy supply, production, infrastructure, software technology, internet applications, and business consultancy sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Energy Management and Production Management. The Energy Management segment provides intelligent solutions for power grids and sector coupling, gas grids and pipelines, trading and sales of energy solutions, public transportation, road traffic, airport logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for PSI Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSI Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.