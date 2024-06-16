PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
PSI Software Price Performance
Shares of PSSWF stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. PSI Software has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10.
About PSI Software
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PSI Software
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for PSI Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSI Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.